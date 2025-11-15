Lamb Weston $LW Shares Sold by Allianz SE

Allianz SE decreased its position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,603.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 189,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 182,804 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,322,000 after acquiring an additional 207,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,072,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $909,987,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cfra Research raised Lamb Weston to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

Shares of LW opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

