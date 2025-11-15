Lancashire (LON:LRE) Shares Down 9.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) dropped 9.3% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 820 to GBX 736. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lancashire traded as low as GBX 592 and last traded at GBX 593. Approximately 637,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,191,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 645 target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 696 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 686.20.

In other Lancashire news, insider Philip Broadley bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 637 per share, with a total value of £29,939. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 33.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 651.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 617.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

