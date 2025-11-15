Lancashire (LON:LRE) Trading Down 9.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) were down 9.3% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 820 to GBX 736. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lancashire traded as low as GBX 592 and last traded at GBX 593. Approximately 644,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,191,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654.

Get Lancashire alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 645 target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 696 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 686.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRE

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancashire

Lancashire Trading Down 0.8%

In other Lancashire news, insider Philip Broadley acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 637 per share, with a total value of £29,939. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 651.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 617.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 33.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.