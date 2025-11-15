Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 132.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Landstar System from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.32 and a 1 year high of $190.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

