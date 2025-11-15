Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of VYGR FY2025 Earnings

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst L. Nsongo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.23). The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VYGR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.12.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

VYGR stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $218.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Nathan D. Jorgensen sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $36,643.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,834 shares in the company, valued at $591,926.52. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 856.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

