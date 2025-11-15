Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.2308.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Leidos by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,528,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $556,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,813 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,909,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,203,000 after purchasing an additional 103,321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,411,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,826 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,221,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,778,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,262,000 after buying an additional 170,263 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Down 0.1%

LDOS stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.03. Leidos has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $205.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leidos’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

