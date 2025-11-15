Lifesci Capital Upgrades Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) to “Strong-Buy”

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Surrozen Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($2.44). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Surrozen had a negative return on equity of 4,055.04% and a negative net margin of 2,909.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surrozen will post -8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Surrozen by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Surrozen by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 148,582 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Surrozen by 140.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 396,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

