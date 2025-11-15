Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOB. TD Cowen upgraded Live Oak Bancshares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

LOB stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.98. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $50.16.

Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.35 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 6.94%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

