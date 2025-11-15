LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 9,007.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 344,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,131,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,692,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 570,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 139,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cross Research set a $53.00 target price on LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $355,787.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,647.46. The trade was a 16.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $199.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. LiveRamp has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

