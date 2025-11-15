Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,304,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Lumen Technologies worth $27,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,527.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 60.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.10 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

LUMN stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

