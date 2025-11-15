Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$116.00 to C$123.00. The stock traded as high as C$117.09 and last traded at C$116.16, with a volume of 46152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.72.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$76.29.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Stock Up 1.3%

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Chester See sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total transaction of C$1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,043,164.30. This represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total value of C$1,189,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,020,671.32. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.87.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$622.58 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5603448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

