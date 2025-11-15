Lyft, Inc. $LYFT Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685,231 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,068,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Lyft worth $26,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 835,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,640. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John David Risher acquired 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYFT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

