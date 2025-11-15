Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 80.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after buying an additional 589,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 282.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $6,205,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 316,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.53 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

