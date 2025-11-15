Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

MAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

NYSE MAIN opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

