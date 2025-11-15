Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTW. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Manitowoc Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter. Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $84,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 669.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

