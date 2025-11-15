Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMI

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $193.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 410.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.