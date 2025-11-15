Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,803,000 after buying an additional 727,714 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 218,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $182.84 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

