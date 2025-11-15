Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $596.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $621.02 and its 200-day moving average is $586.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. DA Davidson set a $690.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

