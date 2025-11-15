Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Martinrea International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$748.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.22%.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

