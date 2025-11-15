Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.75. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 81.82%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maui Land & Pineapple news, Director Stephen M. Case acquired 2,500 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $42,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,937,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,871,207.98. This represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 1st quarter worth $52,710,000. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 14.5% in the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 919,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 116,076 shares during the last quarter. Steinberganna Wealth Management bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

