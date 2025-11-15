Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Get Free Report) were down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 152,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.
Maya Gold and Silver Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.32.
About Maya Gold and Silver
Maya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
