Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,250,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Medical Properties Trust worth $26,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 108,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 179.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The firm had revenue of $237.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

