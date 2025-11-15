Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.40.

Shares of MPW opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

