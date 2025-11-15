Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $71.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

In related news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $97,575.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,658.76. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $446,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,151.76. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,055,009 shares of company stock worth $79,062,866. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 192,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -107.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $85.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

