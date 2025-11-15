Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.39.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of MU opened at $246.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $257.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

