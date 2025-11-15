Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,691,064 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $2,333,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 286.9% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 342,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $170,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,921 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $510.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $633.59.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

