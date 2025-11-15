Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. $MCRI Position Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 132,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,872,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 98,371 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,904,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after acquiring an additional 42,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $95.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.48. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.99 and a 52 week high of $113.88.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 19.26%.The business had revenue of $142.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

