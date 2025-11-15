MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cfra Research raised MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 2.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 420.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MP Materials by 168.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in MP Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MP Materials by 181.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

