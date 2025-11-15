Mueller Water Products $MWA Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Mueller Water Products worth $28,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 112.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 1,288 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $34,660.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,532.33. This trade represents a 62.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,070 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $27,584.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $433,104. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,043 shares of company stock worth $682,483. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

