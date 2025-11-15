N-able (NYSE:NABL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get N-able alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 price objective (up previously from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on N-able

N-able Stock Performance

N-able stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.50 and a beta of 0.61.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. N-able had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The company had revenue of $131.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that N-able will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $266,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,164.80. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $244,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 468,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,244.60. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in N-able by 12.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 274,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in N-able by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 161,671 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 175,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth $3,545,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.