National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

NSA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.04 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

