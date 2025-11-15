Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.8333.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.33. Navient has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter. Navient had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Navient’s payout ratio is -118.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

