NetEase, Inc. $NTES Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NetEase by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase stock opened at $140.13 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $159.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.46. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Arete Research upgraded NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Arete raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

