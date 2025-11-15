Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get Newsmax alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Newsmax in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newsmax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Newsmax in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NMAX

Newsmax Price Performance

NYSE NMAX opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. Newsmax has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter. Newsmax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newsmax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Newsmax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newsmax by 139.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newsmax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Newsmax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Newsmax

(Get Free Report)

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newsmax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newsmax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.