NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $200.00 price objective on NiCE in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NiCE by 99.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiCE during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NiCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of NiCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of NiCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiCE stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. NiCE has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $193.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.95.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. NiCE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

