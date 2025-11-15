Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.8667.
NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Santander cut shares of Nokia to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.
NYSE:NOK opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
