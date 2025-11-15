Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.8667.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Santander cut shares of Nokia to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 677.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

