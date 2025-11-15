Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 68,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Noront Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$612.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.09.

About Noront Resources

(Get Free Report)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noront Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noront Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.