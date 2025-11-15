Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Down 26.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 26.7% on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$25.00. The company traded as low as C$18.28 and last traded at C$18.37. Approximately 7,193,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 681% from the average daily volume of 921,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.07.

NPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.37. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported C($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$559.39 million for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

