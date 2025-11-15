Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.8667.

Several research firms have issued reports on NMG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Roth Capital set a $4.70 price target on Nouveau Monde Graphite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares upgraded Nouveau Monde Graphite to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $2.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $448.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMG. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 100.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

