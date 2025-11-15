NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on NuScale Power from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas lowered NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $3,479,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock valued at $605,953,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 23.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $585,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,943,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

