NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lowered by Clune & Associates LTD.

Clune & Associates LTD. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
