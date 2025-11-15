NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,366.67.

NVR Price Performance

NVR opened at $7,267.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. NVR has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,376.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,753.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,613.19.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $130.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Devito bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,952.70. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in NVR by 8.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 133,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NVR by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,546,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 41.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,639,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in NVR by 217,591.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

