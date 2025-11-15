Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 8.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $111.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oklo traded as low as $100.30 and last traded at $101.72. 12,455,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 18,588,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.17.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research lowered Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,780,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,913,801.48. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 10.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 461.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

