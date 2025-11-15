ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $57.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $43.3990. Approximately 2,860,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,733,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONON. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on ON from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ON from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 269.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 111,453 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $2,446,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $709,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP grew its stake in ON by 53.9% in the third quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 579,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 202,856 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ON by 42.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 129,276 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.74 million. ON had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

