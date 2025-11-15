ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get ON24 alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ONTF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ON24

ON24 Stock Down 1.8%

ON24 stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. ON24 has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $236.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.66.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.87 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. ON24 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON24

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $111,442.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 583,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,110.76. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 4,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $25,347.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 512,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,943.04. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 157,441 shares of company stock valued at $864,434 in the last 90 days. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 127,010 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in ON24 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,659,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 329,715 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $357,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in ON24 by 23.1% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 42,018 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.