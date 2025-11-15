Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 51,214,778 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 26,892,924 shares.The stock last traded at $7.2350 and had previously closed at $5.51.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 122.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ondas in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ondas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ondas by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Stock Up 9.5%

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

