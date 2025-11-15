Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.8333.

Get Opera alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OPRA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Opera Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Opera by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Opera by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Opera has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Opera had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $142.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Opera has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.