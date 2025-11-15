OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

OUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. New Street Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $151,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,913,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,983,462.78. This trade represents a 48.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $79,961.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,814.60. This represents a 49.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 64.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 599,610 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,622,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

