Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital raised Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.9%

TSE OVV opened at C$54.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$42.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.12. The stock has a market cap of C$13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of C$2.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.6577693 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.