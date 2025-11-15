Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of OVV stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 131.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. raised its position in Ovintiv by 690.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 67,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 58,604 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 962,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after buying an additional 338,866 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 204.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after buying an additional 391,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 383.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after buying an additional 7,344,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.